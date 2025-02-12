Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Thailand jails Myanmar man for throwing a puppy into sea

NEWS WIRE
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BANGKOK  -  A Thai court sentenced a Myanmar man to 15 days in jail without parole over his act of repeatedly throwing a puppy into the sea. Thi Ha Aung, 19, was sentenced on Monday after a video showing the man repeatedly throwing the puppy into the sea went viral on the internet recently, according to The Nation daily. The incident happened in late 2023. Watchdog Thailand Foundation, a non-profit animal welfare organisation, had filed a police complaint of animal torture against the man. Thi was found by the police in Thailand’s southern Chumphon province. When questioned, he claimed that he was trying to wash the dog. His visa was also revoked and he is set to be deported to Myanmar.

