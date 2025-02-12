Traffic police to close Mall Road for underpass construction

RAWALPINDI - City traffic police here on Tuesday issued a plan to divert vehicular traffic on the as the road will be closed from Military Hospital (MH) Chowk to TM (late Brig Tariq Mehmood) Chowk near GHQ.

A traffic police spokesperson said that the vehicular traffic would be redirected to Haider Road that runs parallel to the Mall from MH Chowk to TM Chowk. The police will post additional traffic wardens on the Mall and all other alternative routes to keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted.

Chief Traffic Officer Benish Tahir said that car parking will not be allowed on Haider Road. She urged the motorists to follow the traffic police advisory to keep the flow of traffic smooth on alternate routes.

The distance from MH Chowk to TM Chowk is around 1.5 kilometre. The traffic coming from Peshawar Road will go towards Murree Road and Katcheri Chowk using Haider Road. As per available information, the construction work on the underpass is expected to start from February 17.

Though the construction of underpass will help easing the traffic congestion in the area, the situation can be very complicated both for the motorists and traffic police during the construction period. The area in and around Saddar has already been witnessing traffic congestion and parking vows since the authorities turned Bank Road into a pedestrian street banning all sort of vehicular traffic on the road.

According to the information obtained by The Nation, the Punjab government will complete the underpass on the at TNT Chowk, also called GPO Chowk, at the cost of over Rs4.5 billion. The intersection is the busiest on the Mall as estimated around 200,000 vehicles pass through the crossing.

The underpass is a part of the bigger project that would ensure signal-free corridor from Ammar Chowk to Motorway Chowk. The project includes five underpasses and a flyover.