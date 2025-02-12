Turkish president arrives today

ISLAMABAD - On the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will undertake a two-day visit to Pakistan from Wednesday. According to Foreign Office, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council. At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed. The two leaders will also address a joint press stakeout. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides. The high level strategic cooperation council is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

There are a number of Joint Standing Committees under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, covering sectors including trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education.

So far, six sessions of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council have been held. The last session was held in Islamabad on 13th and 14th of February in the year 2020.

Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by historic fraternal ties. The visit of Turkish President and the holding of the 7th Session of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.