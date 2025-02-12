University of Lahore holds 16th convocation; 5,486 students get degrees

LAHORE - The University of Lahore held its 16th convocation on Monday at its main campus on Defence Road. Punjab’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar attended the event as the chief guest. The ceremony was graced by Chairman Board of Governors of the University of Lahore, Awais Raoof; Deputy Chairman, Uzair Raoof: Rector, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf; Vice Chancellor of Equator University of Science and Technology, Uganda, Muhammad Mpizamahigo; Pro-Rector, Nasir Mehmood; Director of Student Affairs, Amara Awais; Principal of University College of Medicine, Dr. Mehwish Urooj; Registrar, Ali Aslam; Controller, Asim Ali; Deans Asghar Nadeem Syed, Mughis A. Baig, Dr. Zahid Pervaiz, and Dr. Atif Kazmi, among other faculty members. Students, along with their parents, also participated in the ceremony.

A total of 5,486 students were awarded degrees, including 169 gold medals, 125 PhDs, 1,117 graduate degrees, and 4,244 undergraduate degrees. The University of Lahore has so far produced 84,083 graduates across various disciplines and has been particularly focused on research work, producing 440 PhDs to date. The university comprises over 50 departments and 11 faculties, with more than 30,000 students currently enrolled across its campuses. Addressing the convocation, Punjab’s Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar congratulated the students and their parents. “You are fortunate to have studied at the University of Lahore. Allah Almighty rewards those who strive for success. Now, as graduates, it is your duty to bring pride to your country and institution. Wherever you work, always reflect on your contribution to society,” he urged the students. The minister also acknowledged the challenges graduates face in securing jobs and highlighted a paid internship program launched for fresh graduates. “We initially started with 6,000 students receiving paid internships at a stipend of Rs. 60,000. That program has concluded, but I assure you that in the next phase, fresh graduates from the University of Lahore will also be accommodated,” he added.

He also congratulated international students who received their degrees, noting that the University of Lahore has the highest number of international students among Pakistani universities. Speaking at the event, Chairman Awais Rauf stated that this convocation held special significance as the university completed 25 years since its establishment. However, he expressed sorrow over the absence of the university’s late Patron-in-Chief, MA Rauf, whose vision had shaped the institution into a thriving educational hub.

“The university started with just 200 admissions, and today, over 40,000 students are enrolled. We have also established six universities so far,” he remarked. Highlighting Pakistan’s education challenges, he stated that out of 240 million people, 4.5 million are above 18 years of age, yet only 600,000 students can secure university admissions, emphasizing the need for more institutions like the University of Lahore. He further noted that the university ranks among the top 10 globally and has maintained a strong focus on research and quality education.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, the rector, underscored the university’s top 10 ranking among 265 private and public universities in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Muhammad Mpizamahigo, Vice Chancellor of Equator University, Uganda, commended MA Rauf’s legacy, recalling 15 years of collaboration with him. “The world is facing numerous challenges, and Islamic and other nations must play their role in addressing them. Students at the University of Lahore are in safe hands, and their parents have made the best investment in their future,” he remarked. At the end of the ceremony, Chairman Awais Rauf presented an honorary shield to Dr Muhammad Mpizamahigo, acknowledging his contributions to academic collaboration.