US Embassy issues travel advisory for Islamabad, restricts visits to Faisal Mosque

The American Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel advisory for its citizens, citing perceived security threats in the capital city.
In response to a potential security threat, the embassy has prohibited US government employees from visiting Faisal Mosque until further notice.
Security Advisory for US Citizens:
The embassy has urged American nationals in Pakistan to take precautionary measures, including:
- Avoiding the Faisal Mosque area.
- Exercising caution and leaving immediately if near large gatherings or demonstrations.
- Reviewing personal security plans.
- Monitoring local media for updates.
- Keeping a low profile and staying aware of surroundings.
- Carrying identification at all times and cooperating with local authorities.
- Referring to the Country Security Report for Pakistan.
The advisory comes amid claims by the US Embassy that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued threats against Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.