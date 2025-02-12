Wednesday, February 12, 2025
US Embassy issues travel advisory for Islamabad, restricts visits to Faisal Mosque

Web Desk
10:25 PM | February 12, 2025
National

The American Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel advisory for its citizens, citing perceived security threats in the capital city.

In response to a potential security threat, the embassy has prohibited US government employees from visiting Faisal Mosque until further notice.

Security Advisory for US Citizens:

The embassy has urged American nationals in Pakistan to take precautionary measures, including:

  1. Avoiding the Faisal Mosque area.
  2. Exercising caution and leaving immediately if near large gatherings or demonstrations.
  3. Reviewing personal security plans.
  4. Monitoring local media for updates.
  5. Keeping a low profile and staying aware of surroundings.
  6. Carrying identification at all times and cooperating with local authorities.
  7. Referring to the Country Security Report for Pakistan.

The advisory comes amid claims by the US Embassy that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued threats against Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

