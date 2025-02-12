Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Woman poisoned to death by husband

Our Staff Reporter
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Husband Osama allegedly poisoned his wife in the Mukhi Ka Bagh area of Hyderabad. According to sources, Maheen’s family members say that her husband has allegedly poisoned her 20-year-old Maheen Rajput dies

At 7:45pm the police from the Phileli police station brought a body to the Civil Hospital, identified as Manaheen Rajput, wife of Osama Rajput, aged 20, resident of Mukhi Ka Bagh. It has been learned that her family members say that her husband has poisoned her. They have come to the hospital for a post-mortem for this reason. The body has been kept in the morgue.

