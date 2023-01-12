Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that 100 open courts were held in the office during the last four months.

While talking to media here on Wednesday, he said that the performance of police stations was easily evaluated by conducting open courts daily. 4,081 applications were received on which the concerned SHO was immediately ordered to redress the complaint.

He said that the objective of setting up an open court daily was to provide quick justice to the citizens.

He highlighted that if the complaints received repeatedly, departmental action will be taken against the concerned officers. DPO Sialkot requested citizens to report anti-social elements to the police so that quick action would be taken.

WHEAT QUOTA INCREASED

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the government of Punjab increased the wheat quota by 64 metric tonnes for Sargodha to provide relief to the citizens.

The daily wheat quota was now fixed at 485 metric tonnes, adding that earlier 421 metric tonnes of wheat was supplied to 25 flour mills of Sialkot district.

He expressed these views during the inspection of trucking points (sale points) in different areas. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar and District Food Controller (DFC) Azmat Ali were also present.

The DC said, “33,959 bags of 10-kg flour would be supplied in the market daily in the district at the rate of Rs480.” DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that 33 truck points were set up in the four tehsils, out of which 17 points were set up in Sialkot tehsil, 7 points in Daska, 6 points in Pasrur and 3 points in Sambrial, while flour would be supplied normally to the 380 shops.

777,711 KIDS TO GET POLIO VACCINE IN SIALKOT

As many as 777,711 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops with VitaminA capsules during the five-day drive starting from January 16 in the district. This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi while addressing a meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Moudoodi, CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir and other officers were also present.

DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that all arrangements were being finalised for anti-polio drive as training of 2,676 mobile teams, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams had been completed in 129 union councils.

A total of 6,288 members will participate in the anti-polio campaign, he added. The DC said that police had formulated a comprehensive security plan for the security of anti-polio teams.