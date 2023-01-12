Share:

KARACHI - L’Oréal Pakistan is reaffirming its commitment to create opportunities for women in Pakistan with the establishment of L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan [LPIP]. The ambitious program will launch in early 2023, aiming to provide affordable certified trainings from the ground up for aspiring as well as existing hairdressers. The vision behind the program is to explore and unlock the potential of the hairdressing community in Pakistan. LPIP hopes to attract zealous women who wish to kickstart their career in hairdressing for this initiative. It aims to partner with women centric NGOs and organizations to identify underprivileged women, who have the passion but lack resources and direction, the team aspires to use LPIP as the platform where they help them overcome this major barrier, providing them with free of cost professional hairdressing education that would help them toembark on their journey of financial independence. The beauty company strongly believes and advocates the importance of economic mobility and financial independence for women in Pakistan and strives to create extensive opportunities that would help pave way to their success. Commenting on the launch, Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director L’Oréal Pakistan, said, “At L’Oréal, equal opportunity is etched into our DNA. We believe it is essential for women to be given the opportunity to access the right education, training and opportunities enabling them to assume an active role in the economy in order to sustainably move towards a world that is equitable, diverse, and inclusive. Through the launch of L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan [LPIP] we look to continue to provide the right platforms to women to pursue their ambition and to achieve financially independence.”