KHyBER - On Wednesday, workers from the Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber chapter protested price increases in essential commodities in Bara. The demo was attended by ANP district leadership, volunteers, Pakhtun Students’ Union office bearers, Malgari Ustazan, writers, and people from various walks of life. Protesters held placards with slogans condemning high inflation. Speaking on the occasion, ANP district chief Shah Hussain Shinwari, vice-president Shereen Afridi, and General Secretary Sadeeq Charagh Afridi strongly condemned the price hike, claiming that the unprecedented increase in edible prices over the last three years demonstrated that the rulers intended to deprive the poor of their right to live.