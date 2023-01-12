Share:

LARKANA - As many as 1,611,212 children are to be administered anti-polio drops in the upcoming campaign Anti-polio drive scheduled to kick off from 16th to 25th January 2023 in Larkana Division.

This was revealed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Larkana Division, Ghanwar Ali Laghari, in his office, with health officials here on Wednesday.

The meeting was told that no polio case has been reported in the region after 2020 and efforts are underway that the same performance continues in future as well. The meeting was further informed that 42,000 children were vaccinated for anti-polio drops when there was no anti-polio drive.