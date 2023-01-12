Share:

LAHORE - Apollo Club, Golden Star Cricket Club, Lucky Star Club and Ali Garh Club emerged as victorious in the K-20 Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here on Tuesday. Player of the match Usaid Amin sparkling knock steered Apollo Club to a thrashing 140-run win over Shah Faisal Club. Besides Usaid, M Akhlaq (53), Babar Arshad (45*) and Rehan Nadeem (30) also contributed well in a huge total of 212-5 in 20 overs. Superb bowling by Apollo Club bowlers restricted Shah Faisal Club to a paltry 72-10 in 18.2 overs. Umair Butt grabbed 3-2 while Usaid Amin, M Rameez and Asad Rafiq got 2 wickets each. Golden Star Club defeated P&T Gymkhana by 26 runs. Golden Star, batting first, posted 178-8 in 20 overs with Azzam ul Haq scoring 44, Abrar Ahmad 31 and M Naveed 27. Adan Khan, Adan Mir and Asad Raza took two wickets each. P&T Gymkhana, in reply, could score 152-10 in 19.2 overs. Ahmed Bhatti was top scorer with 52. Lucky Star Club beat Prince Club by 4 wickets. Prince Club, batting first, gathered 137-9 in 20 overs with Zeeshan Shabbir hitting 45. Abuzar Zafar and Azeem Arshad captured two scalps each. Lucky Star chased the target in 19.3 overs losing 6 wickets. Qasim Akram smashed 45 and Imran Dogar 22. Man of the match Mubashar Aslam guided Ali Garh Club to a thumping 9-wicket win over Valencia Club, who batting first, scored 123-9 in 20 overs with Ismael Muhammad smashing 33 runs.