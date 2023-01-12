Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested seven drug peddlers from different areas of the district and recovered hashish, heroin and ice weighing more than 22 kg recovered from their possession. In the first attempt, Fatehjang police arrested two interprovincial smugglers who were trying to smuggle 16 kg heroin, 6 kg hashish and 0.97 kg ice by a van. Those arrested include Muhammad Farooq (driver of the van) r/o Fatehjang and his accomplice Namraiz Khan r/o Bonair.