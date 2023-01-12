Share:

Former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Vawda has claimed that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa helped Farah Gogi to flee.

Faisal Vawda, while talking during a talk show on a private news channel, claimed that General Bajwa was aware of Farah Gogi’s escape; however, he was of the view that Imran Khan would take the matter personally and they should not get involved to such an extent.

Former first lady Bushra Bibi s close friend Farah Gogi has been accused of corruption, while Umar Farooq, a Dubai businessman who allegedly bought Toshakhana gifts, claimed that he was contacted by Imran Khan s former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar in 2019. After which, Farah Gogi visited his office in Dubai with gifts.