I want women to flourish in ev ery walk of life. Think of it your-- self: how many times have you allowed your sister or mother to go to public office for any official matter? How can she know what are official formalities? Have you ever allowed her to even go for her own domicile? Have you ever allowed her to go to school/ college alone? How can you blame her for not remembering locations? How can you say the woman in service is always lazy or incompetent when she is not allowed to talk even frankly with any male colleague? The sick mentality of this maledominated society is the major barrier in our society and then we talk about Islam. Even religious clerics forget to mention women’s place in religion. Women can’t even have social contacts. Having a female colleague’s contact number is just like having a token of entertainment. She will start receiving unsolicited messages and in the end, she has to block that contact out of social pressure. Many married working women have to face the allegations of being characterless just because of their official contacts with coworkers. And married women, are the source of comments like how she walks how she talks, etc. Whenever you ask for any favor from any male colleague, he will be nice to you only for personal gain. Here harassment doesn’t mean just touching or teasing. It’s also about those mental traumas women have to go through because of men. She overthinks not because she is psycho, but because of her over-caring, over-loving, and sacrificing nature. She is mentally the strongest of all creatures. This society suffocates women in every walk. I advise women to please stop taking care of what they (men) will think. Just focus on your betterment. Break the chains, break the myths, and don’t indulge in arguments. Come forward and show them that the beauty of your inner soul is more important than your outer self. Show them that you are strong enough to break the chains of this gutter mentality. Fly high, rise higher, enjoy your life, be yourself and forget about what they think. Just live as you wish to. SIDRA MAQBOOL, Nankana Sahib.