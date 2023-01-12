Share:

MEXICO CITY - US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was unaware of the contents of classified documents from his time as vice president found at an office he used at a Washington think tank, expressing surprise at their discovery. “People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously,” he told reporters after a summit in Mexico City. “I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office. But I don’t know what’s in the documents,” Biden said. “We’re cooperating fully with the review,” he said, adding he hoped it would be completed soon. Biden’s special counsel Richard Sauber said on Monday that the president’s lawyers discovered the documents last November while clearing out the office space and handed them over to the National Archives, which handles all such materials.