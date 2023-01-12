Share:

KARACHI - Brilliant display of bowling and a century from Devon Conway helped New Zealand beat Pakistan and level the threematch ODI series 1-1. Chasing the target of 262 runs at National Stadium Karachi on Wednesday, Pakistan lost both their opener at just 9 as Fakhar Zaman (0) and Imam-Ul-Huq (6) were dismissed by Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson respectively. Captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan put together 55 runs for the third-wicket stand but the hosts’ chase did not get a momentum. Mitchell Santner broke the partnership by dismissing Rizwan for 28 at a total of 64 for 3. Babar Azam then held the one end but the wickets kept falling like nine pin balls from the other end. Haris Sohail joined the skipper but couldn’t prolong his stay and at his personal score of just 10 runs, he was sent packing. Agha Salman tried to accelerate the run rate with his 22-ball 25 but he was run out by Glen Phillips at a total of 124. Mohammad Nawaz (3), Usama Mir (12) and Mohammad Wasim (10) Jnr also failed to make any impact. Babar Azam, who stayed at the wicket for long to score 79 off 114 balls, was stumped out at 182. Haris Rauf was the last man to depart at the same total. Earlier batting first after winning the toss, New Zealand posted 261 on the board with Devon Conway and Kane Williamson scoring hundred and fifty respectively. The duo provided 181-run stand to the Black Caps for the second wicket before they collapsed from 183- 1 to 220-7. Naseem Shah once again provided breakthrough in the first over, dismissing Finn Allen with just 2 runs on the scoreboard. Captain Kane and Conway made Pakistani bowlers wait for 29 overs for the second wicket as they both stamped their authority and punished Pakistani bowlers badly. Conway hit 13 fours and a six to complete his second ton in ODIs as he hammered 101 off 92 balls before his stumps were shattered by Naseem Shah. At one stage, the Kiwis looked all set to post a total around or over 300 as they were 183-1 in around 30 overs before losing six wickets for 37 runs. After Naseem Shah broke the 181-run partnership, Mohammad Nawaz dismissed four batters Daryl Mitchell (5), Tom Latham (2), Kane Williamson (85) and Glen Phillips (3) as the Kiwis were reeling at 206-6. At 220, Usama Mir trapped Micheal Bracewell right in front of the stumps. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi (7) added important 18 runs before the former was bowled by Haris Rauf. Tim Southee also departed early without making an impact, leaving New Zealand 240-9. Batting at No 11, Santner did really well to stretch the total to 261 with his timely 37 before falling short of his crease while trying to take double on second last ball of the inning. Conway was declared player of the match for his sparkling century. SCORES IN BRIEF NEW ZEALAND 261 (Conway 101, Williamson 85, Nawaz 4-38, Naseem 3-58) beat PAKISTAN 182 (Babar 79, Sodhi 2-38, Southee 2-33) by 79 runs.