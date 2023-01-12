Share:

LAHORE - The provincial capital on Wednesday received light rain which turned the weather cold, dropping the minimum temperature to 7 °C. According to Paki­stan Meteorological Department, cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in North/West Balochistan, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Central and South Punjab and Kashmir. Meanwhile, snowfall was also recorded at few places in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Gupis, Dir and Bagrote. Foggy condition prevailed over plain ar­eas of Punjab and upper Sindh. More rain and snowfall in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potho­har region and Upper Punjab is expected. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain/snowfall is likely in Murree, Galiyat, Kash­mir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan, Kalam 29, Parachinar 14, Dir (Upper 23, Lower 22), Saidu Sharif 19, Malam Jabba 18, Balakot, Kakul 15, Takht Bai 12, Chi­tral 08, Peshawar (City, 08, Airport 05), Bacha Khan Airport 08, Drosh 07, Bannu 04, D.I. Khan 01, Balochistan: Quetta (Sa­mungli 28, city 17), Kalat 14, Punjab: Mur­ree 15, Attock 14, Islamabad (Golra 14, Airport 13, Saidpur 12, Bokra 11), Rawal­pindi (Shamsabad 12, Chaklala 11), Chak­wal 09, Sargodha 08, Mangla, Noorpur Thal 06, Jhelum 05, Johrabad 04, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Bhakkar 02, Sialkot, Gu­jranwala 01, and Kashmir: Rawalakot 16, Muzaffarabad (City 12, Airport 11), Garhi Dupatta 10, Kotli 07. Snowfall (inches): Kalam 12, Malam Jabba 07, Murree 04.