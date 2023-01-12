Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of veteran actor and comedian Majid Jahangir. In his condolence message issued here on Wednesday, the CM extended sym­pathies to the bereaved family and said that Majid Jahangir’s popular TV drama ‘Fifty Fifty’ is still remembered by the fans. Majid Jahangir commanded ‘Fifty Fifty’ with his unique acting and the history of comedy cannot be complete without Majid Jahangir, he added.