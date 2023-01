Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi on Thursday granted the status of tehsil to Doltala.

The addition of another tehsil has increased the number of tehsils to six in the district.

The CM took the decision after MPAs from Gojar Khan and Rawalpindi called on him and handed them the notification. Mr. Elahi said the addition would help the region prosper and facilitate people. MPA Sajid Mehmood thanked the CM for his assent.