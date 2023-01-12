Share:

LAHORE - Following nine hours of political melodrama in the Punjab Assembly, Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan eventually declared after midnight that Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi had passed the floor test by securing 186 votes. The Opposition boycotted the voting process and left the House after the speaker did not accept their plea to conduct the voting through show of hand. The Opposition members surrounded the speaker’s dais and hurled copies of the assembly agenda on the chair. During the counting process, the treasury and opposition members also threw chairs on each other as the speaker failed to restore order in the House. The trouble started when the PML-N’s Mohammad Ahmad Khan wanted to take a point of order, but the speaker did not allow him to speak. He, however, kept speaking and demanded that two or three opposition members should be allowed to watch the counting process as polling agents if the trust vote proceedings could not be conducted through show of hand. The speaker did not accept this demand too which prompted the opposition to boycott the voting process and stage a walkout from the assembly. Later, talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the treasury had bulldozed the confidence vote by not following set procedure. “The proceeding is illegal and unconstitutional. “How can the chief minister obtain trust vote from the Assembly when the matter is sub-judice and the governor’s order is under suspension as per court orders?”, he asked. He also said that the government did not have the required numbers. Rana claimed that Ch Parvez Elahi had convinced the estranged PTI members to vote for him by assuring them that he would not dissolve the Assembly. “Ch Parvez has pledged that he would not dissolve the Assembly after seeking trust vote. The presence of estranged PTI members in the House proves that no political engineering had been done”, he observed. He said that under the rules, polling agents should have been appointed at the place where the votes are registered. “A voting process held without the polling agents will have no legal standing”, he said. Earlier in the day, the opposition kept demanding that Ch Parvez Elahi should get confidence vote from the Assembly. They did not allow the speaker to take the Question Hour and the general discussion on inflation. The session continued with intervals as the session began after a delay of two hours. The PML-N legislator Raheela Khadim Hussain refused to respond when the Assembly took up her question during the Question Hour. She demanded that CM should obtain confidence vote before any other item on the agenda is taken up by the House. The speaker told the PML-N lawmaker that CM would take a confidence vote after a final decision by the Lahore High Court on the matter tomorrow.