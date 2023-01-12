Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced that the All Pakistan Tennis Tournament and High Performance Tennis Coaching Camp will be organized in Karachi in collaboration with Shamsi Tennis Academy and all the arrangements in this regard will be made by Commissioner Karachi Office. He made this announcement during a meeting with Asian Veteran Tennis Champion and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) here at the Commissioner Office. Other notables present there were Shamsi Academy Chairman and Sindh Tennis Association Senior Vice President Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan (KBBA), STA’s Khalid Rahmani and Imran Siddiqui. Sharing his views, the Commissioner Karachi said: “Tennis is one of the most popular sports in the world and it is also gaining rapid popularity in Pakistan as well. I want to provide all possible support in the establishing tennis courts in Karachi and I’ll give full patronage to the tennis competitions well. I wish that like other sports, Pakistan should also produce world champions in tennis as well.” On this occasion, Iqbal Memon also paid great tribute to Rashid Malik’s services for tennis in Pakistan as his students have been excelling not only at national level but also at Asia level. He expressed his desire that he wants Rashid Malik to help the Karachi administration in promoting the game of tennis in Karachi and conduct coaching camps and tennis tournaments in the metropolitan city, with the aim of producing future tennis stars for Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik, who last year had beaten Indians and other veteran in India in ITF seniors doubles event, appreciated the services of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon in sports, saying, “The way the Commissioner Karachi is playing a role for the promotion of sports in the city, it is exemplary and highly commendable. If Pakistan gets more such visionary and sports-loving top administrators, no one can stop Pakistan sports and sportspersons flourish fast and prevail over sports world.” Malik said that there is an urgent need to organise tennis coaching camps and tournaments at the grassroots level. “I assure you that whenever my services are needed for the promotion of tennis, you’ll find me always available. But the dire need of the hour is to put our focus on junior and grassroots level as this can help Pakistan in getting future stars, who, if trained and groom well with all the necessary facilities, can win international laurels for Pakistan.” At the end of the fruitful meeting, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon presented the traditional gift of Sindh - Ajrak and Cap – as well as a splendid shield to Rashid Malik for his tennis services for Pakistan. Sindh Tennis Association’s Khalid Rehmani also presented a shield and Ajrak to the Commissioner Karachi.