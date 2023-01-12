Share:

PESHAWAR - A contract agreement for the Safe City Project Peshawar was signed today at the Central Police Office in Peshawar by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and a consultant. Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari, Project Director Safe City Peshawar waqar Ahmad, Project Consultant Team, and other high-ranking officials attended the ceremony. DIG The agreement was signed by waqar Ahmad, Project Director Safe City Peshawar, and Jawad Ayub Baig, CeO of M/S Carbonate PVT. It should be noted that the Safe City Project Peshawar aims to make Peshawar’s urban areas safer and more secure through technology-driven efforts, which are being materialised with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan’s keen interest and special efforts. The project, which is a true replica of modern technology, will usher in a revolution in the administrative and economic lives of the locals. The main goal of the project is to combat terrorism and other crimes, particularly street crime, car theft, and motorcycle theft, by making the best use of cutting-edge technology. with the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras, every point will come under police scrutiny, and lawbreakers will be unable to avoid the camera’s gaze. This project has resulted in the identification of 915 points. Similarly, 25 LTE Towers would be installed along 1000 kilometres of Optical Fibre Cable.