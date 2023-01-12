Share:

LAHORE - The Provincial Coordination Com­mittee (PCC) for Digital Census Wednesday decided to set up control centres at the tehsil and district lev­els for effective coordination among the army, police, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and relevant provin­cial departments including educa­tion and health.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the PCC for Digital Census presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, at the Civil Secretari­at. Provincial Census Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi, and top civil and police officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and regional police officers partici­pated through video link. The chief secretary directed that a compre­hensive plan be prepared for the se­curity of the census teams and spe­cial security measures be taken in Multan and Lahore, keeping in view the PSL matches. He said that the at­tendance of the relevant staff of the education and other departments must be ensured in training sessions. The CS issued instructions to the di­visional commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the com­plete monitoring and feedback of the census work. He said that census was an important national responsi­bility, adding that the officers and employees should perform their assigned duties diligently and honestly. Provincial Census Com­missioner Ali Bahadur Qazi gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that Punjab had been divided into 167 census districts and the training of field staff at the tehsil level had started from January 7. He said that 46,873 enumerators and 6,250 supervisors would per­form census duties. He mentioned that three-tier security would be provided to the census teams, and army and rangers personnel would assist the police.

CHAIRMAN TEVTA INAUGURATES SKILL PARK MOMENTO

Chairman TEVTA Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar has said that technical educa­tion has a crucial role in the develop­ment of the country and TEVTA Pun­jab is playing its part in this regard.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Skill Park Momento and the breaking of Bab-e-Hunar Ground here on Wednesday at the TEVTA Secretariat.