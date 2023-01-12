Share:

An accountability court on Thursday accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz s exemption from hearing plea in the money-laundering case.

The court, while conducting hearing in the money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz, remarked that the attendance of Suleman Shahbaz was not mandatory during trial as a separate reference against him would be filed. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till Jan 27.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a money-laundering reference against 16 suspects including PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz; however, the court had granted permanent exemption from appearance to the premier.