A local court acquitted three accused including a Sindh MPA in Nazim Jokhio murder case on Thursday.

The additional district and session court Malir announced the verdict on the applications of reconciliation between the victim’s family and the accused. The court on the other hand rejected the application of reconciliation of two others who had been accused of kidnapping the victim.

Those who have been acquitted are Jam Awais Gehram, Miraj Jokhio, Ahmad Khan, Dudu Khan and Somar. However, Dudu and Somar will be facing charges in kidnap case.

Nazim Jokhio was tortured and murdered in November 2021. The local police had quashed a case against MNA Jam Karim after having incomplete evidence against him.