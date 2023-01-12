Share:

MOHAMMAD AHMAD KHAN The word ‘beroni mudakhlat’ (foreign intervention) is synonymous to the life of people of Pakistan since long. All wrong doings, deeds and even calamities are often attributed as foreign intervention, to absolve our self. Recently, a new dimension of foreign intervention has come up. This time it is for political mileage, “The Cypher Politics”. Before analyzing the perspective at actual, there is a need to understand what cypher is, what significance it holds and how intentions of its initiation have impact on redefining the foreign policy. A cypher, literally meaning a secret code, from the angle of diplomacy is a summary of various verbal communications and expressions. Diplomats all over the world send cyphers to their respective capitals as a matter of routine. Accordingly, foreign policies are conceived, diplomatic initiatives and appropriate steps are taken. Cypher, by no means, is a letter from foreign governments depicting a certain threat. A cypher from then Pakistani Envoy in Washington was received on 7th or 8th of March, 2022 as revealed from the audio leaks of former PM Imran Khan. It is widely claimed that it contained harsh and undiplomatic tone, indicating a threat to the government of that time and PTI has made cypher the very reason for their government being toppled. However, it wasn’t paid heed by PM or the foreign office. Moreover, former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa mentioned about the cypher in an event at PAC Kamra, but Imran Khan considered it as insignificant memo. Ironically, in Hafizabad Jalsa on 13th March, there was no mention of cypher. Rather, the confident Khan prayed for a no confidence motion to be tabled against him In National Assembly. Weeks passed; there was no mention of cypher by any quarter of the government. On the contrary, former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a bilateral meeting with US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya on 22nd of March where both sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral relations and befittingly celebrate 75th anniversary of Pak-US relations. With all these factors in consideration, and an apparent threat of regime change, why wasn’t Pakistan’s then Ambassador to USA immediately called back for consultations? Why wasn’t the US Charge D’ Affairs in Islamabad summoned at the foreign office for lodging of diplomatic protest? Why wasn’t the diplomatic size in Washington embassy curtailed to indicate animosity or displeasure? As in case of India a couple of years ago. Recently, we saw a controversial statement by US President Biden regarding Pakistan’s Nuclear Assets. This time the Foreign Office promptly responded by issuing a Demarche. The entire saga has various hilarious aspects as well. Donald Lu, the person who is accused of using the undiplomatic tone with Pakistan’s Envoy isn’t the US President, Vice President , Secretary of State, Deputy Secretary of State, not even an Under Secretary rather an Assistant Secretary whose harsh tone was such that he ended up ousting an entire elected government? What’s even more absurd is that Pakistan’s then Ambassador to USA Dr Asad Majeed Khan thanked Donald Lu for gracing an occasion at Pakistani embassy in his tweet on 16th March. This shows that the author of the cypher took the complete scenario in a milder perspective. Little did he know that back in Islamabad, they are thinking of ‘playing with it.’ The foundation of narrative of ‘baironi sazish’ was laid on 27th March in a political procession, 20 days after the cypher arrived in Pakistan. A National Security Committee, which could’ve been called weeks back, was called on 30th of March for a necessary pat on the back by Military hierarchy, to gain confidence of Pakistanis. Howbeit, summary of NSC still didn’t mention about affiliation of political parties with USA or regime change. Any sane individual would see this as a tool to deceive the hallucination-prone public of Pakistan because after all, Imran Khan is a populist leader. The unacclaimed document became prolific for PTI, the moment the drive for no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan gained momentum. The letter waved at a political procession on 27th March, eventually, became instrumental for rejection of tabled move for no confidence against Prime Minister by Deputy Speaker National Assembly. At the end of the day, Khan became a hero in the eyes of the masses for squarely confronting The US. Though, the genuineness of regime change narrative is still in question, Pakistan has experienced unprecedented polarization at all echelons of society. The damage done to Pakistan’s foreign policy and economy is irreparable. USA and entire West are portrayed as conspirers are seen as conspirers if seen through the lens of PTI supporters. Politicizing a diplomat’s assessment and analysis will engrave fear in Pakistani diplomats for uncalled-for controversies and being used for political designs, confining them to talk on Art and culture instead of blunt talk on geo politics, Global Security and other crucial aspects of hard diplomacy. Most importantly, this narrative has fractured the Pakistani society in general. This entire show has led to a division within Pakistan where labeling people or a certain group as traitors is something which has become a fashion. People have become highly radical and it’s difficult to assume when or if we will be able to get over it.