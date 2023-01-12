Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed price control magistrates to ensure check and vigilance to curb artificial in­flation created by hoarders and profiteers. He was chairing a meeting at the DC’s Office on Wednes­day to review performance of price control mag­istrates. The deputy commissioner reviewed the performance of price control magistrates from last two weeks and warned them to improve their in­spections and performance. He directed price con­trol magistrates to regularly monitor prices of com­modities, vegetables and fruits in markets besides taking action against hoarders. Meanwhile, the dis­trict administration foiled an attempt to smuggle 140 bags of 10-kg subsidized flour and arrested a shopkeeper, Sajad, over the rules violation.

LDA LAUNCHES ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OPERATION ON NINE ROADS

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched an operation against en­croachments on nine roads of the provincial capi­tal. The encroachments will be removed from Jo­har Town Main Road, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Wahdat Road, Multan Road, Zahoor Elahi Road, MM Alam Road, Mustafa Town Main Road, Jubilee Town Main Road, LDA Avenue Main Road, Shadman Main Road, Garden Town Main Road.