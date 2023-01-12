LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed price control magistrates to ensure check and vigilance to curb artificial inflation created by hoarders and profiteers. He was chairing a meeting at the DC’s Office on Wednesday to review performance of price control magistrates. The deputy commissioner reviewed the performance of price control magistrates from last two weeks and warned them to improve their inspections and performance. He directed price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of commodities, vegetables and fruits in markets besides taking action against hoarders. Meanwhile, the district administration foiled an attempt to smuggle 140 bags of 10-kg subsidized flour and arrested a shopkeeper, Sajad, over the rules violation.
LDA LAUNCHES ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OPERATION ON NINE ROADS
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched an operation against encroachments on nine roads of the provincial capital. The encroachments will be removed from Johar Town Main Road, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Wahdat Road, Multan Road, Zahoor Elahi Road, MM Alam Road, Mustafa Town Main Road, Jubilee Town Main Road, LDA Avenue Main Road, Shadman Main Road, Garden Town Main Road.