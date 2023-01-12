Share:

LAHORE - A 32-member student del­egation of Youth Affairs departments of Punjab & Balochistan Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA)’s headquarter here. The delega­tion visited various departments of the authority.Operation Commander SP Muhammad Asim Jasra briefed the delegation about the PSCA project. Mu­hammad Asim Jasra told the delegation that the In­tegrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority has sig­nificantly improved the police response time while the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Man­agement System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent. He said that Punjab Police Women Safety App established for the protection of women has been installed by more than 0.2 mil­lion women of the province so far, adding the Wom­en Safety Application developed by the PSCA is also working in Balochistan. He said that assistance is being provided regarding safe city projects in other provinces including Quetta Safe City Project.