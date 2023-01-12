Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) among five people died in a collision between a trailer and a car on National Highway near Khanozai area of Pishin district on Wednesday. According to Levies sources, the victim DSP Police identified as Mukhtiar Hussain along with his wife, son and two daughters was on way to somewhere in a car when a trailer hit it which was coming from opposite direction. As a result, the DSP Mukhtiar Hussain along with his wife and his children died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to nearby hospital for medicolegal formalities. The road mishap was reported to be due to over speeding. DSP Mukhtiar Mulghani was Wing Commander Balochistan Constable of Loralai. Further investigation was underway.