KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon to maintain security during the upcoming local second phase of government elections in the province.

In the second phase, LG polls are scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Jan 15 and the ECP’s preparations have entered in final stages.

Meanwhile, the head of ECP’s Sindh chapter has directed the secretary of the electoral body to reach Karachi ahead of the elections. The much-awaited LG polls will be held in 25 towns of seven districts of Karachi division, comprising Karachi Central District, Karachi East District, Karachi South District, Karachi West District, Korangi District, Malir District and Keamari District. The polling will also be conducted in Hyderbad division’s nine districts including District Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and District Sujawal.