In a much-anticipated merger days before the second phase of the local government elections are to be held in 13 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar on Thursday joined ranks with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the party threatened that it won’t let local government (LG) polls take place.

Addressing a press conference flanked by dozens of workers Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal, Waseem Akhter, Aamir Khan, MQM Revival Committee Head Farooq Sattar, and dozens of others, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the "gravity" of the situation in Sindh s urban areas necessitates all people to work together.

The MQM-P leader said, "Under the current situation, it is imperative that the people whose families gave their life for Pakistan s existence should come together for a historic battle.

Mr. Siddiqui said that those who want to divide the country are baffled and assured that the revived MQM-P will fulfill the aspirations of the people and work to advance urban development.

He went on to say that political freedom has been curtailed in urban Sindh, adding that the MQM-P has been highlighting the political issues in the province when discussing the background of the union of the three factions of the MQM-P.

The former federal minister further said that MQM-P groups have banded together to thwart any attempts to intrude on the city s true mandate. He also expressed gratitude to Mustafa Kamal, Anees Qaimkhani, and Farooq Sattar for attending the presser and demonstrating their determination via a concerted effort.

Mr. Siddiqui further added that all those present in the presser wish to see Pakistan succeed, despite the challenges faced in the past five years. He also alleged that the MQM-P was defeated in the 2018 general elections through electoral fraud.

Regarding the second phase of local government elections in Sindh, the MQM-P convener threatened that the party won’t let local government (LG) polls take place on January 15.

He said that the party would participate in the elections only if the delimitation issue is resolved. He added that if the delimitation is not fixed, the party will fight for its rights.