ATTOCK - Former Federal Minister and PML-N Punjab Senior Vice President Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that federal government is trying its best to solve the problems of the people and for the purpose available resources are being utilised. He said this after inaugurating new gas pipelines in Mohala Awan Sharif and Attock Saddar area. On the occasion, Sheikh Salman Sarwar, SNGPL Coordinator Hanif Niazi and other notables were present. Sheikh Aftab said these new lines will solve the issue of low gas pressure in Awan Sharif, Mehrpura, People Colony, Dar ul Islam Colony, Dhok Sharfa, Dhok Umra, Muhammad Nagar, Dhok Peshawari and adjoining areas and thousands of families will be benefit. Sheikh Aftab said that this project was started in 2018 and completed now after four years at the cost of Rs 180 million. Sheikh Aftab said that in 2018, during PML-N tenure, provision of gas supply project to 42 villages was started at the cost of millions and said that now this incomplete project will be completed.