QUETTA - Balochistan Fisheries Department Director General (DG) Saifullah Khetran on Wednesday visited various coastal areas of Ormarah, Pasni, Gwadar, Jeoni, Peshkan, and Makran along with the patrol boat crew to review the Balochistan coast and illegal trawling. The DG was accompanied by the Deputy Director of Fisheries Balochistan Mushtaq Ahmed and others. Statements issued by the Fisheries Department said that no trawlers were found engaged in any illegal trawling during patrolling in the coastal limits of Balochistan. The small-scale fishermen in the sea expressed their pleasure to see the team under the leadership of the Director General of Fisheries to review the sea and illegal trawling. It is worth mentioning that due to the timely action of the Department of Fisheries, rare fishes have returned to the coast of Balochistan, which has given pleasant increase in the earing of small fishermen.