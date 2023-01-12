Share:

PESHAWAR - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on wednesday said they had arrested four militants during an operation in Abshar Colony. An official of CTD said that the CTD along with local police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Michini Gate locality of the provincial capital. he said that during the shoot-out, one CTD cop was also wounded as a result of firing by the militants. He said weapons were also recovered from the arrested terrorists. Grenade lobbed at police post: Meanwhile, a grenade was thrown at the Tarnab Police Check-Post on Grand Trunk road in Chamkani on wednesday. There were no casualties as the grenade exploded outside the building. A police spokesman said that four police officers had also been suspended for negligence after senior officials examined the attack scene in the morning. The fresh surge in violence has been witnessed following the collapse of talks between the government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in recent months, as several police stations and posts in the provincial capital and other towns have come under attacks. Most of such attacks take place at night. Following an uptick in attacks, the force has been placed on high alert throughout the province, particularly in outlying positions.