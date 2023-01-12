Share:

ISLAMABAD - The General Headquarters (GHQ) has not approved a request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the static deployment of Army troops outside all highly sensitive polling stations on the upcoming local bodies election in Sindh that are scheduled to be held on the weekend. Ministry of Interior in an official communication has informed the ECP that latter’s request for static deployment of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) troops outside all highly sensitive polling stations on the local bodies election day has been taken up with GHQ’s Military Operations (MO) Directorate. “In response, MO Directorate, GHQ has stated that Provincial Home Departments are responsible for providing requisite troops/police component for 1st tier response/static deployment at polling stations while Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) and Pakistan Army can only provide Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) for 2nd and 3rd tier response respectively.” It has been further intimated that Election Commission has already categorised all 8924 polling stations of Phase-II LG elections as sensitive or most sensitive with no polling station being categorised as normal, reads the letter of the Interior Ministry. “Further, existing commitments of troops with respect to border duties and other internal security deployment across Pakistan, required deployment of over 20,000 troops of Army/Rangers on static role duties outside 2395 most sensitive polling stations and deployment for protection of polling material/ staff cannot be made,” reads the letter. It added that required Rangers and Army troops will be made available under Article 220 of Constitution as 2nd and 3rd tier responders respectively in QRF mode or standby role as already notified by Ministry of Interior on December 29 last year. The second phase of LG election in Sindh will be held on January 15 amid reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on the delimitation of constituencies.