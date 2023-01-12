Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar credited on Thursday former prime minister Imran Khan with coming up with a successful no-confidence vote strategy.

Expressing his thoughts over the success in Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi s vote of confidence, Mr. Azhar tweeted, "Imran Khan is a specialist of competitions and that all of his plans for this triumph were his own."

Heaping praise on the deposed premier, Mr. Azhar said, " Imran Khan shocked his opponents by making the courageous choice to take the vote of confidence, setting the date, and shocking everyone."