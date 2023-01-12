Share:

Car sales in Pakistan dropped 44 per cent in December 2022 as compared to the sales in the corresponding month of 2021, industry data shows.

The data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) says car sales plunged to 13,768 units in December 2022, against 24,471 units recorded in December 2021, .

Car sales of PAMA members decreased by 11 per cent in Dec 2022 compared with 15,432 units sold in November 2022, while six-month sales of cars dropped by 40pc.

According to PAMA, a huge fall of 59pc was recorded in Toyota Corolla and Yaris sales to 12,065 units from 29,126 in first six months of FY22. However, the month-on-month sales slightly fell to 1,879 from 1,933 in November.

Honda Civic/City sales slowed down by 49pc to 8,906 units from 17,620 amid a whooping drop in December sales to 981 from 1,509 units in November.

However, the new model of Suzuki Swift posted robust sales of 7,136 units from 497 units in 1HFY22 despite a decline in December sales to 1,428 from 2,242 units in November.

Hyundai Elantra sales came down by 15pc to 1,297 in the last six months from 1,508 units while its December sales soared to 142 from 101 units in November. Hyundai Sonata sales stood at 551 units showing a drop of 56pc from 1,240 in July-Dec FY22.

According to a reported issued by the Topline Securities, Pakistan car sales (including sales of non-PAMA members) clocked in at around 18,000 units, down 8pc month-on-month primarily due to non-availability of CKD [Completely Knocked Down] parts amid LC issues, which led to non-production days.