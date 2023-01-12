Share:

Spokeswoman for the Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, has said the narrative of PTI Chief Imran Khan has once again prevailed, and now the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has no excuse to delay elections in the country.

In a statement on the social networking website Twitter, she said 186 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have expressed their confidence in Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and slapped the Governor and the PDM in the face. Ms Cheema said future political decisions will be made only by Imran Khan.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi obtained a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

186 members of the ruling coalition reposed confidence in the leadership of the Chief Minister, while the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.