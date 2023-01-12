Share:

LAHORE - In an indirect reference to the country’s powerful establishment, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday alleged that the PTI legislators and its allies were being told that they [establishment] had marked a red line on Imran Khan and they would minus him from politics. “I will get the redline removed. Pakistan belongs to the Pakistanis and only the Pakistanis can draw a redline against someone and not anyone else”, he said while addressing Punjab’s parliamentary party here through video link. He said his party members and the allies had been told that that PTI had no future. He further stated that if some people were arrogant enough to think about redlining any personality, then they lacked the sense of politics and had not read the history. “They don’t understand the mood of the Pakistani nation”, he added. Commenting on Imran Khan’s statement, PTI’s Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry later said that Parvez Elahi and other people had been told about the redline marked on Imran Khan. Imran Khan claimed that the PTI was the most popular political party in Pakistan and no other party could compete with it in this regard. “Those having any doubts [about it] should watch the videos of his 65 power shows”, he said, adding that millions of people took to streets to resist the toppling of the PTI government. He said that people sent a clear message to the powerful circles in the Punjab by-polls by rejecting the turn coats. Imran said that he was closely watching the score [numbers] of the PTI and PML-Q members of the Punjab Assembly. He also commended the PTI members of the Punjab Assembly for attending the session in large numbers despite foggy conditions in Lahore. He said he was fully aware of how the PTI MPAs were being pressurised and offered money to part ways with their mother party and join the PML-N. He also praised the PML-Q legislators and Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi for not succumbing to the pressure. Imran Khan said that he was trying his best to enforce elections at least in Punjab and the KPK provinces by dissolving the assemblies. He predicted victory for the PTI in the next polls, be it general or by-elections, despite “political engineering”. “Irrespective of the political engineering, the election results will be the same as in the by-elections,” he affirmed. He said his party will gain a majority in the next elections and take tough decisions without any blackmailing. He also talked of making important decisions in the next couple of days. Khan criticised the PDM leaders as he accused them of getting their corruption cases cleared through NRO-II. He censured the federal government for not increasing the country’s exports and said that the PTI government had been falsely accused of weakening the economy. He said that factories are shutting down in the country causing unemployment. He said the government will have to accept all conditions of the IMF to receive another tranche of loans, failing which, the national economy will be destroyed. “If the government accepts the IMF conditions, there will be a new wave of inflation in the country.”