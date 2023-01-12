Share:

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan said on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would take the final decision regarding the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

In reference to the Punjab chief minister, Sibtain Khan stated, "Chaudhry Parvez Elahi entrusted all the authority to PTI Chairman Imran Khan”. The PA speaker expressed his thoughts on the vote of confidence, saying, "I had vowed not to take the vote of confidence on Jan 11. Voting took place on Jan 12, not Jan 11, as I promised”.

Lashing out at the political opponents, the PA speaker said, “The opposition was causing uproar about 186 members for three days. When we had reached 186, they asked to stop the process of voting."

The consultative meeting to discuss the political situation in the province was presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi who was joined by Speaker Sibtain Khan, Raja Basharat and MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi.