LAHORE - Janbaz Boxing Club has won the first Colgate Palmolive Karachi Women’s Boxing Championship title with 5 gold medals, whereas Pak Shaheen Club got second position with 4 gold medals. In comparison, Lyari Labor Boxing Club won 3 gold medals to finish third. According to Karachi Boxing Association, as many as 57 boxers from different women’s boxing clubs of Karachi participated in the championship organized under the auspices of the Boxing Association and with the support of Colgate Palmolive in the event played at Ali Muhammad Qambarani Boxing Arena. Trophies, medals, shirts, and gifts were distributed among successful players and other participants on this occasion by legendary ex-Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, the chief guest on the occasion. President of Sindh Boxing Association Asghar Baloch, Secretary of POA Women Commission Veena Masood, Sports Organiser Dr Asma MA Shah, SOA Vice Chairman Asif Azeem, VP Mahfouzul Haq, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Colgate representative Amna Kashif and SBA Secretary Abdul Razzaq and other sports personalities were also present. In the end, chief guest Olympian Islahuddin was presented with a commemorative gold medal by the Sindh Boxing Association.