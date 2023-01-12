Share:

MOHMAND The tribesmen cannot afford any more unrest, and state institutions must fulfil their obligations to maintain longterm law and order in the merged tribal districts, expressed elders and political party leaders at the Mohmand - Peace Jirga (MPJ) held on Wednesday at the headquarters of ‘Mohmand Syeasi Itehad’ in Ghalanai. According to speakers, tribal peoples’ future will not include the ability to carry firearms; rather, they want to live in peace. All the political parties leaders, workers and common people in large number gathered on the main Peshawar-Bajaur Highway in the headquarter of Mohmand tribal district, under the shadow of a white flag under the shade of a single-point agenda called “Aman”. For about four hours, all types of vehicular traffic were prohibited on the main highway. The participants in the Aman Jirga were all carrying white flags and wearing colourful party caps. On this occasion, the Mohmand Aman Jirga participants rejected terrorism, bombs, and extortion, and stated that tribesmen want peace and development in the merged tribal districts. They also chanted, ‘We want peace in Mohmand,’ loudly. Members of the Mohmand Political Alliance (MPA) attended the Jirga, including Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nisar Mohmand, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sajid Khan, President of the Mohmand Political Alliance, and JUI-F district Ameer Mufti Arif Haqqani and Maulana Khanzeb from Bajaur. Speakers at the Aman Jirga expressed their views, claiming that the country’s peace and security, particularly in tribal districts, had been destroyed due to the unfavourable situation in the past. As a result, the economy and economic opportunities have ended, homes have been destroyed, and millions of tribes are now impoverished. Following the establishment of peace, there are signs of unrest again, resulting in target killings, extortion, and bombings in the area. Because the tribes are tired of the previous situation, they cannot afford any more unrest, because in the previous FATA, tribesmen took up guns for the sake of peace, and now that the tribal districts have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is now the responsibility of the state to establish law and order under the constitution. They demanded the reopening of the Gorsal and Nawapas Pan-Afghan routes to boost the tribal economy and allow tribesmen to resume trading. A woman from Mohmand’s Ghanda-Khel district took the stage during the Peace Jirga to demand the immediate safe release of her missing sons. According to speakers, the country’s economy is weak, and inflation has pushed people out of their reach. The country is on the verge of chaos. Different political leaders have blamed inflation and the bad economic situation, but instead of making accusations, this issue is taken seriously because it is the need of the hour. The Jirga unanimously declared that it is impossible to establish peace in the country without peace in the tribal belt. As a result, the state should fulfil its responsibilities by establishing long-term peace in the region, and urged the government to keep the promises made to tribesmen during the merger and produce all missing persons in court if they are guilty of any wrongdoing.