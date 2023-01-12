Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced to extend the last date of submission of online admission forms for the evening programme 2023 till January 16, 2023. It mentioned that the entry test for the Department of Computer Science (BSCS, BSSE) and Applied Physics will be held on January 22, 2023. Dr Saima Akhtar said that all candidates will be informed about the date, time, and venue of the entry test through SMS and added that students can visit www.uokadmission. edu.pk to get all information including the online admission form, fees schedule, and prospectus regarding the admissions in the evening program.