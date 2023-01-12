Share:

BAHAWALPUR - South Punjab Local Government Secretary Muhammad Amin Owaisi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Parvez Waraich, and Additional Secretary Local Government South Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh on Wednesday planted trees in the lawn of the District Council under the Clean and Green Bahawalpur campaign.

Chief Officer District Council Bahawalpur Mian Azhar Javed and other relevant officers were present on this occasion. It was informed that steps were being taken to make the city clean and green. LG Secretary Muhammad Amin Owaisi has said that the officers and employees of concerned departments should remain active in the field to make the campaign successful. Bahawalpur DC Zahid Parvez Waraich said, “Effective work is being done to make the city clean and green.” He also said that District Council employees should pay special attention to planting trees and take good care of them.