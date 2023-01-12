Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday resumed hearing on the petition filed by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi challenging Governor Balighur Rehman’s order to denotify him as the provincial chief executive.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and comprising Justice Chaudry Iqbal, Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabir, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Asim Hafeez is hering the petition.

The hearing comes as Mr Elahi has obtained vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly during a special session in the wee hours of Thursday amid ruckus by the opposition parties. Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the chief minister. As many as 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of chief minister.

At the outset of the hearing, the Punjab chief minister s counsel, Barrister Ali Zafar, informed the bench that Mr Elahi had secured the vote of confidence from the assembly. A copy of the notification was also submitted in the court.

When Justice Abid Aziz asked how many members had posed trust in the chief minister, Barrister Ali Zafar said 186 lawmakers had given trust vote to Mr Elahi. He said, "We have ended political crisis in the province". He also pleaded the court to declare the governor s notification null and void, arguring that it was not in line with the laws.

However, the counsel for the governor, Mansoor Usman Awan raised objections over the voting process, saying rules and regulation were not met in it.

On Wednesday, the LHC extended suspension of the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s order and adjourned the hearing till Jan 12.

During yesterday s hearing, Justice Sheikh asked if the matter was still undecided. Mr Elahi’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar said all issues would be resolved in court.