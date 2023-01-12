Share:

ISLAMABAD - Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has directed a drug manufacturing company to immediately recall its defected batch of a product from the market. According to a recall alert issued by DRAP, all pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and pharmacies have been asked to immediately return the stock of a batch of product to the supplier, importer, and the company. The Central Drugs Laboratory Karachi had declared that batch No. CIJI70 of Paracet 1g/100ml Infusion, active ingredients of Paracetamol, manufactured by M/s. Standpharm Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore as a substandard and adulterated drug product with a manufacturing date of September 20, 2022, and an expiry date of September 20, 2024. All concerned distributors and pharmacies have been advised to be vigilant and report any suspected batch of product in the supply chain to the DRAP using the online form, or through phone at +92 5191073-17, or Email at gsms@dra.gov.pk.