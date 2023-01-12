Share:

PESHAWAR - Mayor Zubair Ali of Peshawar presented new computers to three municipal educational institutions on wednesday, allowing students to receive modern education as well as hands-on experience with modern technology. “There will be no compromise on the quality of education and institution. “we will make the Municipal Inter-schools and Colleges a high-quality educational institution, and it should be everyone’s mission to include them among the best educational institutions in the province,” he said during a ceremony here on Wednesday. He pledged his full support for meeting the genuine needs of municipal educational institutions and providing students with the best possible education. He also stated that it was the responsibility of every government to provide the best education to children, as the country’s future was tied to their success. The Mayor urged school administrations to work hard on students so that they could get positions in next year’s board exams.