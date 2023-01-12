Share:

RAWALPINDI - A meeting was held in the Tehsil Office Gujar Khan to apprise the concerned about the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone on the direction of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, RDA spokesman said on Wednesday. He said that Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Land RDA Ghazanfar Ali Awan and other officers participated in the meeting. He said the officers looking after Gujar Khan’s administrative affairs were also present while a large number of ordinary citizens were also present on the occasion. He said that the consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan (MMP) Company has given a detailed presentation about the proposals of Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone. He said that the participants of the meeting were apprised of the new urban limits and restrictions. Later, the consultant and RDA officers also answered questions about the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone. He said that in this regard, it was decided in the last governing body of RDA that the officers and in charge of administrative affairs in the tehsils of the district should also be informed about Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone. In this regard, RDA officers have held a meeting in Gujar Khan Rawalpindi. Now, similar awareness meetings will be held in other tehsils of Rawalpindi soon, he added.