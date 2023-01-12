Share:

SARGODHA - A meeting for fixation head money of proclaimed offenders was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Azhar Akram at his office here on Wednesday. In the meeting, it was recommended to fix Rs200,000 head money for three proclaimed offenders— Asif Ali, Sikandar Hayat and Saifullah. The accused were wanted by Kotmomin and Bhalwal city police stations in various cases. Police said the report of the committee was being sent to Additional IG Investigation Punjab, which would be sent to Home Department punjab after approval.