The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain with snowfall over the hilly areas in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and northern and western Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy rain with snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period. Dense fog is likely to subside in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting western parts of the country was likely to grip upper and western parts in the next 24 hours and may persist in upper parts from January 11-13.

The PMD has alerted the concerned authorities about the possible impacts of the rain during the next two days.

The PMD has warned that heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from January 11-13.

The possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan can’t be ruled out. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.